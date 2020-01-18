Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Trading Up 0.1%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €158.20 ($183.95) and last traded at €155.70 ($181.05), approximately 9,669 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.60 ($180.93).

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFV shares. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €127.33 ($148.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €157.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €140.50.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

