Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Pets at Home Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58, approximately 104,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 35,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAHGF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pets at Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

