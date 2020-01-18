Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PETS. Citigroup cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 265.71 ($3.50).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 283.80 ($3.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.59. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 113.30 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

