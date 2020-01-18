Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Get Perspecta alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 1,003,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,975. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Perspecta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Perspecta by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,081 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $23,342,000.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.