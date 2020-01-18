Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.76, approximately 724,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 593,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $11,775,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $11,775,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $8,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $8,005,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $5,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

