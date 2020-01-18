PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 33,237.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 793,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after acquiring an additional 791,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,962,000 after acquiring an additional 721,797 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after acquiring an additional 312,857 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,487,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 300,675 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,665,000 after acquiring an additional 272,310 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

NYSE:PKI opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

