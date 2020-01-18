Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 115.4% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

