Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Oxford Industries worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $1,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 339,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXM opened at $74.09 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

