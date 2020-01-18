Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ameris Bancorp worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 625,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

