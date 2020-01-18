Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 194.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 189,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 985.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Cohu news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $25.38.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

