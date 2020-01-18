Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of OceanFirst Financial worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth $351,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 300.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

