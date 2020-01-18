Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Talend worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Talend by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Talend in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLND stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45. Talend SA has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a negative return on equity of 216.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

