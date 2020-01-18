Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Imax were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,094,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,567,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Imax by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 189,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

