Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Peoples Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 7,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.28. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

