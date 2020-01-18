Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,885,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

