Peony (PNY) Trading Down 28.8% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $45,265.00 and $11,339.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.