Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.11. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 1,198,800 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $389.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after purchasing an additional 559,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,790,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.