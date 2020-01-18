Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Cut to Sell at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEI. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

NYSE PEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 1,311,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,252,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,138,000 after buying an additional 559,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,790,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 438,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 71,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.