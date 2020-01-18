Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.69. Peloton shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 7,820,875 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,533,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,603,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

