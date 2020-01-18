Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OTB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of On The Beach Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 535.83 ($7.05).

OTB stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 437 ($5.75). The stock had a trading volume of 133,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. On The Beach Group has a 1-year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $573.41 million and a P/E ratio of 36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 469.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.44.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that On The Beach Group will post 2128.0001802 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from On The Beach Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. On The Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

About On The Beach Group

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

