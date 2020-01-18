PCHAIN Trading Down 9.1% This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, IDEX and DDEX. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.56 million and $261,674.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,687,084 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

