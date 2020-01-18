Paypex (PAYX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Paypex has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Paypex token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Paypex has a market cap of $1.74 million and $36,533.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.36 or 0.03195367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00203118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

