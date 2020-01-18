Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.64.
PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $141.60. 423,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $12,897,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 99.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
