Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.64.

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $141.60. 423,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 53.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $12,897,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 99.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.