Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Over the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.