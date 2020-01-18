Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Receives $5.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,651.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

