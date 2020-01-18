Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Parkit Enterprise Inc (CVE:PKT) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

About Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT)

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.