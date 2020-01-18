Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

