Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. First Analysis currently has $290.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $295.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.45.

PANW stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,063. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 384.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

