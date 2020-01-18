Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.73. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

