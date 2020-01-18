Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens-Illinois from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Owens-Illinois stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 3,314,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,882. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 75.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11,870.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 12.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

