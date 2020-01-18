Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.