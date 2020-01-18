Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.64. 99,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,947. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otter Tail by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Otter Tail by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

