Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Given a €46.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nord/LB set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.42 ($43.52).

Shares of FRA OSR traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading on Thursday, hitting €45.85 ($53.31). The stock had a trading volume of 70,994 shares. Osram Licht has a 12 month low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 12 month high of €79.42 ($92.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.55.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

