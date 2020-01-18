Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 21,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

