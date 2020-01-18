Origo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $497,747.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Origo has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $497,747.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.25 or 0.05626210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034712 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00127893 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

