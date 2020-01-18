Origin Sport Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $4.41 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.