OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Analyst Recommendations for OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

