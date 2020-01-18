OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$13.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $661.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.97. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$4.11 and a 52 week high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

