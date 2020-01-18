Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.87 ($18.45).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €13.03 ($15.15) on Tuesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.51 and its 200-day moving average is €13.87.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.