Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Visa from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of V opened at $204.70 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $204.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after buying an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

