Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSPN. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Onespan stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 619,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,207. Onespan has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $819.70 million, a PE ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Onespan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Onespan by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Onespan by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

