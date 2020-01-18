Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSPN. TheStreet raised Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 619,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. Onespan has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 174,059 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Onespan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.