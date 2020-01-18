OneRoot Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

