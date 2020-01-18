Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Ondori has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange and DragonEX. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $221.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ondori Coin Profile

Ondori (CRYPTO:RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

