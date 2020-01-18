Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.