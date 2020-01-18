Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 662,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $388.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.