Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299,011 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. Insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

