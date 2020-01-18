Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONB. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. 1,591,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,666. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.19%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

