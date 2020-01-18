OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 9,543 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

