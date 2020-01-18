OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,378 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

