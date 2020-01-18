OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 573 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $577,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

